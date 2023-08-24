ETEX High School Football Scoreboard (Thur., Aug. 24)

McKinney 23, Longview 21

North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33

Texas High 48, Frisco Lone Star 40

Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32

Alba-Golden 56, Detroit 0

Timpson 50, Beckville 13

Sabine 64, Spring Hill 20

Price-Carlisle 38, Harleton 26 (Late 4th Qtr.)

