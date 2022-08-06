ETEX Summer Area Championship: Schneider takes 2nd, Ault 10th in Boy's 15-18

TYLER - Kaiden Schneider of Bullard came in second place at the NTPGA Junior Golf Tour's East Texas Summer Area Championship, which took place on July 25 at Willow Brook in Tyler.
Schneider fired a 74, to finish two strokes back of the winner, Reed Braley, who is from Lindale. Braley came in at 1-over, 72 in the Boy's 15-18 division.
Bullard's Eli Falls ended the day tied for fourth place after carding a 79.
Jacksonville's Grady Ault and Kyle Schneider of Bullard tied for 10th place with 83s.
In the Girl's 15-18 segment, Gracie Smith of Bullard tied for second place after checking in at 83.
Lindale's Kenzie McClenny's 79 put her in first place in the division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.