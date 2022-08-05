ETEX USPTA Fall Adult Leagues: Roster deadline approaching

August 16 is the deadline to have a minimum of six registered players for the East Texas USPTA 2022 Fall Adult Leagues.
Leagues are set to begin play on Aug. 29, or the following week, depending on the size of the rosters.
Winning local teams will advance to the USPTA Texas State Team Championships, which will take place in an indoor facility in Houston on Jan. 20-22, 2023.
To sign up, or for more information, visit EastTexasTennis.topdoglive.com
Rick and Dicksie Walker and The Original Evans Air Conditioning are league sponsors.
Schedule
Monday Nights-4.0 Men & Women
Tuesday Nights-3.5 Men & Women
Wednesday Nights-4.5 Men & Women
Thursday Nights-3.0 Men & Women
