ETX prep football: COVID-19 wipes out 4 regular season games

Four regular season high school football games were canceled on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
At Paul Pewitt High School in Omaha, Texas, a significant number of positive virus cases among members of the football team led health officials to recommend a two week break from football-related activities.
Thus, the Brahmas' season opener against Winnsboro, scheduled for Friday evening in Omaha, and next week's game versus Atlanta, also scheduled to be played in Omaha, have been canceled.
White Oak High School will be closed for two weeks, beginning on Thursday, due to a high number of positive cases of COVID-19 on campus.
White Oaks's season opener against Harleton, slated for Friday night in White Oak, has been nixed, as well as next week's game at Ore City.
