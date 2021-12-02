Eustace Tournament: Jacksonville girls crush Kemp, 46-21

EUSTACE — Senior Kaniah Anderson scored a season-high 16 points to spark Jacksonville to a 46-19 triumph over Kemp in first-day play in the Eustace Tournament on Thursday.
Leading 9-6 to start the second stanza, the Maidens outscored Kemp 16-6 in the second quarter to take a 25-12 lead into intermission.
Team Jacksonville then came out in the third period and put on a defense show — the Maidens won the third frame, 10-0 — to go up 35-12 heading into the fourth period.
Kristiana Huddleston also finished in double figures by scoring 10 points.
Chanzil Scott and Brooke Hornbuckle tossed in eight and six points each.
Jacksonville improved to 3-8 with the win.
The Eustace tourney is scheduled to run through Saturday.
