Eustace Tournament: JHS Volleyball clips Blooming Grove, 2-0

EUSTACE — Jacksonville closed out play on the opening day of the Eustace Tournament by claiming a 2-0 (25-19, 25-17) victory over Blooming Grove on Thursday.
Earlier in the day Jacksonville lost to Mabank 2-1 (23-25, 25-17, 13-15) and to Scurry Rosser 2-0 (15-25, 22-25).
Statistical leaders for the day for the Maidens (4-8) were Tacarra Foreman (13 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 3 digs) and Maegan Holliday (13 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 5 digs).
Kaniah Anderson tallied eight spikes and a block, while Jazmyne White slammed down six kills and came up with two blocks.
Maiden setter Ashley Freeney amassed 35 assists, six kills and three digs.
Libero Kristen Gonzalez came up with 16 digs, one kill and an ace.
Also contributing on the defensive side was Emily Ortiz and Claire Gill with eight digs apiece.
Meanwhile, Brooke Hornbuckle tossed in two spikes and had an ace, a block and a dig.
The Eustace Tournament concludes on Saturday.
