FACES IN THE CROWD: Carpenter, Traylor cheer Maiden Basketball on to victory

Two members of the Jacksonville High School Class of 2020 were spotted cheering the Jacksonville High School girls basketball team on to a 62-25 district win over Whitehouse on Friday night in Jacksonville.
Chris Carpenter, who is a member of the Colorado Buffalo football team, and Kelsy Traylor, who is a goal keeper for the LeTourneau University women's soccer team, were at John Alexander Gymnasium on Friday, probably catching up on things while enjoying the Maiden victory.
Carpenter returned a kick off 15 yards in Colorado's recent Valero Alamo Bowl appearance against Texas.
Traylor and her teammates are scheduled to open their season on Jan. 30 when they travel to Shreveport to test Centenary College.
LeTourneau's season was delayed from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
