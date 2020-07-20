Fall football picture gets clearer for Brook Hill

With Friday's announcement by TAPPS concerning its fall extracurricular activities, including football, the Brook Hill Guard have a little bit better idea of things to come, especially when compared to schools affiliated with the UIL, who has yet to release its recommendations to the school districts.
TAPPS schools that field football teams can start strength and conditioning on Sept. 8 before lacing up pads for the first time on Sept. 14.
Games can begin the week of Sept. 28, which means Fri., Oct. 2 should be the Guard's season opener.
On that evening Brook Hill is slated to visit Brownsboro.
The following week Brook Hill has an open date on the docket, which could be filled, if Guard head coach Scott Ryle chooses to go in that direction and can get the logistics worked out.
On Oct. 16, Brook Hill will trek to Dallas to tangle with the Falcons from Bishop Dunne, in what will be the District II-2 opener for the Guard.
The following week Brook Hill will be play before the home faithful by welcoming McKinney Christian to Herrington Stadium.
A short trip up to Tyler to face Grace Community is on the books for Oct. 30, as conference play continues.
The Guard's regular season finale is scheduled for Nov. 6 when Brook Hill entertains Dallas Christian, Texas Football's preseason pick to win the district title. The Chargers are coming off of a 10-2 campaign in 2019.
