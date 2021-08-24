Fans must have COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test to enter LSU football stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. — Beginning on Sept. 11, LSU will require everyone attending football games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or produce a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours.
The announcement was made on Tuesday and applies to those 12-years-old and older.
The university release said that “the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant,” as the reason behind the requirements.
LSU said that a vaccination card, a photo or photo copy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA-Wallet, or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted as proof of vaccination status.
The school will allow those who have had only one dose of the vaccine to enter the facility.
LSU is slated to host Texas A&M on Nov. 27.
