Fast rising JC tennis program at a crossroads due to lack of courts

The Jacksonville College men's tennis team has come a long way since being formed in 2012.
But to continue to grow and progress at the national level the team needs six new courts, according to Jonathan Becker, Jacksonville College Head Tennis Coach.
Currently there are only two courts on campus for the team to use.
“We have to have six-new courts for us to be able to hold any intercollegiate events,” Becker said. “Our program has grown, both in number, and in achievement, and the six-new courts art not a want, but a need for us.”
The Jaguars are currently ranked No. 12 in the nation, and according to Becker, are projected to be in the top 10 this spring.
“We were unranked when I arrived here three semesters ago,” Becker said. “We have come a long way in a short period of time.
“I would like to see us ranked among the top three or four teams in the country next year, and to be able to bring home to Jacksonville a national title.”
Becker said that JC is the only junior college in the region that does not have satisfactory home courts.
“Right now we have to go to Tyler to be able to have home matches,” Becker said. “For all of our men to be able to get on the courts at the same time now, we have to hit cross court.”
Becker and JC need $600,000 to cover the cost of constructing six courts, lighting and fencing.
“Concrete, asphalt and lighting are not cheap,” Becker said. “We have a spot on campus to build the courts.”
Donations from businesses or individuals are welcomed Becker stated.
“We also have a special opportunity for someone who loves tennis or loves Jacksonville College,” Becker said. “We are searching for a title donor that would like to make a substantial contribution towards the total cost of the project, and in turn we would name the courts after this person as a way of recognizing them for bringing Jacksonville College Tennis to the next level.”
Becker said this could be done in memory of someone, or in honor of an individual.
Becker pointed out that having an adequate facility for practice and for matches, would benefit JC in several different ways.
“We are entering an unprecedented time in Jacksonville College Tennis,” Becker said. “Having a national title contending team would bring in more recruits and that would allow us to minister to more kids. The more kids that we have, the more it helps the local economy, and it would be a historic thing for the college to be able to compete for a national championship.”
For more information, or to donate, contact Becker either by phone (903) 721-0042 or by email jbecker@jacksonville-college.edu.
