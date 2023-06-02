FCA all-star games to feature plenty of local and area standouts

The Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be hosting softball, baseball and football all-star games on Friday and Saturday.
The softball and baseball contests will get under way at 7 p.m. this evening at the Whitehouse High School Athletic Complex.
Longview High School's Lobo Stadium will host the football all-star affair, which is scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
As usual, Cherokee and Southern Smith County schools are well represented in each game.
In softball, members of the Blue team include Halle Duplichain (Alto), Callie Bailey (Bullard), Claire Gill (Jacksonville), Isabel Torres (Rusk) and Tara Wells (Troup).
Bethany Lavender from The Brook Hill School will be playing for the Red squad.
On the baseball diamond, Bullard's Tanner Stainback will be playing for the Blue team.
Brook Hill head baseball coach Jerry Courtney will be serving as an assistant coach for the Red unit, which includes Cade Chesley (Brook Hill) and Peighton Vargas (Rusk).
Turning to football, Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman is a member of the Blue coaching staff.
Locals on the Blue team include Khalil Reagan (Alto), Dre Diles (Jacksonville), Kaden Franklin (Jacksonville) and Ryan McCown (Jacksonville).
Three Rusk Eagles, Brailen Trawick, David Kennedy and Elijah Ward are also on the Blue roster.
Troup head football coach Sam Wells is the head coach of the Red squad. Troup assistant coaches Jordan Black (offensive coordinator) and Jay Brashear (defensive coordinator) will be joining Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton on Wells' staff.
The Red team player listing includes Jackson Duplichain from Alto, Mickey Ray (Bullard), Kevin Pierce II (Troup) and Mason Stroud (Troup).
Bullard athletic director Scott Callaway is working as one of the coordinators for the football game.
The soccer all-star games will take place late next week at Tyler Legacy High School.
