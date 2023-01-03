Fightin' Maiden Basketball debuts in TGCA top 20 poll

The red-hot Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden basketball team made it debut in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll on Monday.
Head coach Sharae Schmitt's charges are ranked No. 22 this week.
The Jacksonville girls are 19-5 and are fresh off of winning the Dallas Coke Invitational (Silver Bracket) championship late last week.
The Maidens went 5-0 in the tournament and defeated Lancaster by a single point in the championship game.
The top five teams in Class 4A are: Glen Rose (25-0), Houston Yates (12-0), Fredericksburg (20-2) and Boerne (20-1).
