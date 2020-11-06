Fightin' Maiden Basketball to open new season at home Sat.

The Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team will tee it up for the first time this season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the John Alexander Gymnasium by hosting the Longview HEAT, a Christian home school team. There will be no sub-varsity games on Saturday.
The Maidens will look vastly different than they did a year ago, as Jacksonville will have to replace six seniors that graduated in the spring, and last year's starting point guard, Alexis Calderon, who transferred to Chapel Hill High School in the off season.
For the first several games Jacksonville will be without the services of a handful of players, several of which are projected starters, who are finishing up with volleyball.
“We probably won't have our complete team until the fourth or fifth game,” Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “It is going to be tough. We have promoted some kids to varsity until we can get the volleyball girls in. We wanted to go ahead and play some games.
“It will be good experience for our younger kids. This will enable them to grow and to get better.”
One familiar face that fans will be happy to see is that of senior guard Grace Abercrombie, who averaged nearly 17 points a game last season.
Abercrombie, an All-East Texas selection, has committed to College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I).
Following Saturday's game, Jacksonville will host the Lady Eagles from Lindale at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
On Sat., Nov. 14 Brownsboro will come calling. The varsity game is slated for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off.
District play will get under way on Jan. 5, 2021 when the Maidens journey to Lufkin for a date with the Lady Panthers.
