Fightin Maiden Soccer announces time change for Friday match

The District 16-5A girl's soccer match between Jacksonville and visiting Hallsville has been moved up to a 5:30 p.m. start on Friday.
The junior varsity contest has been canceled due to Hallsville not having enough players available as a result of Spring Break.
Jacksonville is 6-3-2 in conference while the Ladycats are 5-4-2.
In the first meeting between the two schools on Feb. 14 in Hallsville, the Maidens won 4-2 on penalty kicks, after the match ended with a 1-1 score at the end of regulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.