Fightin' Maiden Soccer blanks Lady Dragons, 3-0

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville wrapped up the pre-Spring Break portion of its schedule by shutting out Nacogdoches, 3-0, on Friday evening in Nacogdoches.
Baleria Balderas booted in the Maidens' first goal of the night, which came with about 5:00 to go in the first half.
Taylor Gutierrez scored, following a Natcogdoches turnover, in the opening seconds of the second half, as Jacksonville increased its lead to 2-0.
With 9:00 to go in the match, Michelle Medellin scored off of a ball over the top from Shania Hernandez.
With the Maidens (12-7-3, 6-3-2) are off for Spring Break this week, and with some tough district tests looming in the near future, Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach explained the importance of the win.
“We needed a strong performance going into the break,” he said. “We play the defending district champions, Hallsville, when we get back from break, and then we have Whitehouse and Lufkin, the current 1 and 2 seeds in district.”
Amy Moreyra, Balderas and Hernandez picked up assists for the Maidens.
“The Maidens had an overall strong performance on Friday,” McCown said. “We were able to create many quality chances in front of the goal.”
Jacksonville's next match will take place at 7 p.m. on March 13 when Hallsville makes its annual trip to the Historic Tomato Bowl.
