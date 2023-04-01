Fightin' Maiden Soccer earns first regional tournament berth in school history

WHITEHOUSE - For the first time in school history, the Jacksonville High School Fightin' Maiden soccer team has qualified for the regional tournament.
By claiming a 1-0 (2 OT) triumph over Henderson in Friday's Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal, the No. 6-ranked (25-1-1) Maidens advanced to the regional semi-finals where they will take on No. 1-ranked Celina (25-0) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Christus TMF Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Kilgore will test Anna in the regional's other semi-final match-up.
Friday's match pitted a Henderson (16-4-3) squad that featured a total of 11 seniors and juniors who had advanced all the way to the regional tournament last year against a Maiden squad that is largely made up of freshmen and sophomores - Jacksonville has just three seniors on its roster.
Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown summed up his team's latest win in just six words: "Our freshmen saved us all night," he said.
Freshman defender Clara Guillen came up with a huge last-second goal line clearance to prevent the Lady Lions from scoring.
Jacksonville's keeper, Emily Barrera, another 9th-grader, saved a shot form the 6-yard box to keep the score tied, 0-0.
The play of the night came 40 ticks into the second overtime period when Lauren Wade, another Maiden freshman, knocked in the game-winning goal.
"Lauren switched the field with a diagonal ball," McCown described. "The ball played back to her in the middle. She took one touch to get around the defender, and then buried it into the corner."
The goal was Wade's sixth in post season play.
"I couldn't be more proud of our girls," McCown said. "They have earned the right to be included in the state's Sweet 16. They deserve it."
The Maidens' latest triumph was the team's 20th shutout of the season.
