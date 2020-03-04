Fightin' Maiden soccer posts runaway win over Marshall

Goals were scored by four-different Fightin' Maidens and two Jacksonville goal keepers combined for a clean sheet as the Jacksonville girls blanked Marshall, 4-0, at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Tuesday.
Jacksonville moved to 11-7-3, 5-3-2 with the triumph, while Marshall remained win less in conference.
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said that he was more concerned with how his team played, and in the way that they went about their business, as opposed to the total number of goals that the Maidens scored.
“I'm happy that went went out and played our game,” he said. “I wanted us to be more focused on the process, instead of just going out there and seeing how many goals that we could score.
“We played good team soccer. We moved the ball around well and we were able to give everyone a lot of minutes. We utilized a lot of people in different positions and this was kind of a reward to our seniors in a way. We had fun and we came out with the win and much confidence that should benefit us down the road.”
A Karla Yanez goal that came with 28:17 left in the opening half, was the evening's first score. Yanez scored from 12 yards out on an assist from Baleria Balderas.
About 8:00 minutes later, Balderas punched a shot in from about 8 yards out to expand the Jacksonville lead to 2-0.
Jacksonville carried a 3-0 advantage into the dressing room at halftime following a Taylor Gutierrez goal that came with 15:38 showing on the clock. Gutierrez scored on a header off of a corner kick.
Amy Moreyra launched a shot from about 35 yards out from the left side of the pitch with 35:03 to go in the match that found its way into the back of the net to account for the final Maiden score.
Kelsy Traylor played between the posts in the first half for the Maidens and Lesly Munoz took care of the goal keeping tasks in the final 40:00. Each made one save, as the Lady Mavericks struggled to mount any sort of offensive attack.
“(Tuesday) night was more about doing things the right way,” McCown said. “We know that if we can do the right things each game, good things will happen, and that was our primary concern.”
Jacksonville will travel to Nacogdoches on Friday with the match set to get under way at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.