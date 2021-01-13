PALESTINE — Jacksonville went 3-1-1 in the Palestine Tournament last weekend, posting wins over Bryan Rudder (4-0), Quinlan Ford (4-0) and Sabine (3-1).
In the semi-finals, the Maidens and Bullard played to a 1-1 draw, with Jacksonville eventually winning in the 11th round of penalty kicks.
In the championship match, the Maidens were defeated by Henderson, 3-0.
“I thought it was a great showing for our girls,” Fightin' Maiden head coach Colten McCown said. “I was really pleased to see our effort in front of the goal.
“We got some quality minutes from a lot of young players.”
Freshman Evelyn Lara came in as a reserve and scored two goals in her first six minutes of action in the win over Rudder.
Taylor Gutierrez also booted in a pair of goals for Jacksonville.
Baleria Balderas and Victoria Villanueva earned assists.
In the win over Quinlan Ford, Michelle Medellin knocked in two goals, with Balderas and Gutierrez scoring a goal apiece.
Balderas, Villanueva and Elizabeth Rico logged assists in the match.
After falling behind 1-0 early on against Sabine's Lady Cardinals, Jacksonville was able to go into halftime with things being knotted, 1-1, following a Balderas goal.
In the second half, Lara punched the ball in about 15 minutes into the final period to give the Maidens the lead.
Mya Morales drilled the ball into the back of the net with around 30 seconds left in the match to complete the scoring for Jacksonville. The goal was Morales' first as a varsity player.
Against Bullard, Medellin scored Jacksonville's lone goal in regulation.
Bullard evened things up with about 6:00 left in regulation, with the match eventually being settled on PKs.
Julianna Dublin made three saves for the Maidens during the PK portion of the match.
Jacksonville will host Spring Hill (varsity only) at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
