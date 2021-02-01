Fightin' Maiden Soccer vaults into Top 10 in latest state poll
In the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A soccer poll that was released Monday morning, the Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens moved up six spots to the No. 10 position.

Jacksonville is 6-1-1 on the year.

In the Fightin' Maidens' latest match last Tuesday, the Colten McCown-coached team beat a talent-laden Mount Pleasant team, 1-0, in Mt. Pleasant.

The Top Five teams in Class 5A are: Highland Park (5-0), Mission Sharyland (8-0), Magnolia (11-0), McAllen (8-0) and Wylie East (11-0).

Jacksonville is scheduled to open up District 16-5A play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Lufkin.

