Editor's Note: All superlative award winners will be pictured in the Sat., April 22 edition of the Progress.
Victoria Villanueva, a junior forward on the Jacksonville High School Fightin' Maiden soccer team has been voted as the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player.
Villanueva was one of five superlative award winners that were determined by a vote of the conference's head coaches.
Junior defender Landry Harmel was selected as the Defender of the Year and Jewel McCullough, a forward, was named as the circuit's Sophomore of the Year.
The Offensive Newcomer of the Year went to freshman forward Lauren Wade.
Clara Guillen, a sophomore defender, was voted as the Defensive Newcomer of the Year for the district.
Four Maidens were picked for the All-16-4A first team.
That group was made up of Evelyn Lara (Jr., forward), Alexa Medellin (Jr., midfielder), Mya Morales (Jr., midfielder) and Elizabeth Rico (Sr., defender).
Jacksonville players that were included on the second team were Andrea Escareno (Sr., forward), Jizelle Castillo (Soph. forward), Mariana Arredondo (Fr., midfielder) and Arely Romero (Soph., forward).
Adriana Munoz (Soph.), Emily Barrera (Fr.) and Itzel Arredondo (Soph.) earned honorable mention recognition.
Eighteen Maidens earned Academic All-District accolades.
Included in the group were: Mariana Arredondo, Itzel Arredondo, Jizelle
Castillo, Kelcie Dominy, Andrea Escareno, Clara Guillen, Tiana Hall,
Landry Harmel and Sophia Hernandez.
Jewel McCullough, Alexa Medellin, Andrea Ramirez, Elizabeth Rico, Gisel
Modesto, Adriana Munoz, Elizabeth Rico, Victoria Villanueva and Lauren
Wade were also Academic All-District award winners.
The Maidens, who posted an undefeated district record and had a 20-shutout season, advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in school history this season.
Jacksonville is coached by Colten McCown.
