Fightin' Maiden Volleyball a collection of quantity and quality

After tryouts on Monday, two-a-days opened up Tuesday morning for the Jacksonville High School volleyball teams, with 37 girls tabbed to fill the rosters of three teams.
The group is one of largest on Fightin’ Maiden head volleyball coach Corrie Snider’s watch.
Snider said that while she is certainly appreciative of the interest in Jacksonville volleyball, which is a reflection of the large numbers, the head count is not what stands out in her mind the most.
“This group is talented and they have worked hard in the off season on improving,” Snider said. “They are proud to be playing Jacksonville volleyball and they want to represent their school well. They really feel like this is their year.”
Snider has divided practices into segments where the young ladies work on different facets (e.g. conditioning, individual drills, team drills, etc.) in a streamlined manner that makes effective use of practice time.
Jacksonville is slated to travel to Longview Friday to take on Pine Tree in a scrimmage before closing the door on the week by taking part in the Athens Playday Saturday.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, the Maidens will visit Chapel Hill to open the regular season.
The first of three regular season tournaments will take place on Aug. 10-12 (Tyler Varsity Tournament) for the Maidens.
The Jacksonville spikers will host Athens (4:30 p.m., August 15) in the home lid lifter.
The district opener will be played on September 22 when the Maidens trek to Hudson.
Jacksonville’s first district game at John Alexander Gymnasium will come on Sept. 29 and will be against Bullard.
On October 24, Jacksonville will observe Senior Night by facing Rusk.
Assisting Snider with the coaching duties this season will be Maddie Butler and Kenzee Rawlinson.
