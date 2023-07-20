Fightin' Maiden Volleyball Camp begins Monday

Volleyball season is just around the corner, which makes it an ideal time for volleyball camp.
The Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden Volleyball Camp is scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. on Monday and run through Wednesday. Camp will end at 3 p.m. each day and will take place at the Jacksonville Middle School Gymnasium.
Girls in grades 7-9 (incoming) are eligible to sign up for the sessions.
The registration fee is $35 and girls may sign up on the opening day of camp.
Jacksonville High School head volleyball coach Corrie Snider is the camp director.
Campers are asked to come dressed in shorts, t-shirts and sneakers. Knee pads are not required.
Coach Snider recommends each camper bring their own water bottle.
