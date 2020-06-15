Fightin' Maiden Volleyball Camp scheduled for July 27-29

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden Summer Volleyball Camp will be held on July 27-29 at the Jacksonville Middle School Gymnasium.
This year's camp will concentrate on building a strong volleyball foundation through fundamental skills.
Grades 4-6 will be on the court from 9-11 a.m., with those in grades 7-9 having camp from 1-3 p.m.
Camp registration fee is $25 per camper, which includes a camp t-shirt.
Attendees are expected to wear athletic attire suitable for volleyball.
Jacksonville High School head volleyball coach Corrie Snider is the camp director.
Snider urges those interested in attending to register early due to space limitations.
Registration forms may be obtained at jisd.org.
