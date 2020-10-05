Fightin' Maiden XC squads takes first at Whitehouse Tri Meet

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville High School won first place in the team standings in both the varsity girls and junior varsity girls divisions of the Whitehouse Tri Meet, which took place on Saturday.
The varsity girls scored 26 points to finish ahead of runner-up Tyler Legacy, who had 29 points, in what was a highly competitive race.
Whitehouse came in third place.
Madison Soultanova finished second in the race, and was timed in 20:45 to lead head coach Tony Harris' ladies to victory.
Reyna Munoz (21:00) and Lesly Munoz (21:32), placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Completing the order of finish for the Maidens that figured into the team points total was Alexia Davis (6th, 21:44) and Destiny Garcia (9th, 23:20).
Jacksonville's Dayana Munoz came in 12th place and was timed in 24:47.
Junior Varsity
Elizabeth Nava of Jacksonville was the first runner to cross the finish line. Nava stopped the timer on 15:45 for the 3,200 meter race.
Next was Citlally Rincon (2nd, 17:21), followed by Juliza Cabrera (3rd, 17:45) and Alexia Medellin (3rd, 17:45).
Rounding out the top five for the Maidens was Tiffany Garcia (5th, 18:10).
Jacksonville finished in front of Whitehouse in the team standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.