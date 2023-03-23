Fightin' Maidens are cautiously optimistic going into post season play

After going 14-0 and not allowing a single goal in conference play, one may imagine that the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team may have a feeling of being invincible.
Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said that while this year's team is quite talented and highly accomplished, going forward each opponent that his team will face must be taken seriously.
“We are excited (about where we stand), and we have high goals, but we are taking it one game at a time,” he said. “We know that we can play with anyone in the state, but we (also) can't overlook anyone.”
Jacksonville (22-1-1), ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 4A and District 16-4A champions, will host Center (12-8-1), the fourth place team out of District 15-4A, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl in a bi-district affair.
The Jacksonville-Center winner will move on to the area round and will play either Texarkana-Pleasant Grove or Athens in early next week.
This year's Jacksonville team is extremely young; however, the squad has not played like an inexperienced group.
“I knew coming in that with the caliber of soccer players that we have at this school, that we could get the job done,” McCown said. “This team is highly disciplined and they focus on handling the small details.”
Four Maidens, all underclassmen, are looked to for leadership, according to McCown. Team captains Landry Harmel and Alexa Medellin have led the way this season, with Victoria Villanueva and Mya Morales also helping to guide some of the younger players along.
Perhaps, this year, even more than usual, the Maiden offense is built on balance, with any of a handful of players capable of putting the ball into the net on any given night.
“We have several quality players that with some time and space can be dangerous,” McCown said. “Our girls are also selfless and they look to set each other up for easy finishes.”
With 18 shutouts under their collective belts, McCown said that despite the step up in competition that comes with post season play, his squad will continue to focus on keeping the “0” on the opponents' side of the scoreboard.
“We'll be looking for a shutout in every game,” he said. “If you get a shutout, you can't lose. From the keeper to the forwards, our girls have contributed defensively to produce shutouts. They have taken a lot of pride in not giving up goals.”
NOTE: The Jacksonville boys soccer team will host Henderson at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in a bi-district match-up. The Tribe are (19-3-2) and finished as co-champions in the district. The Lions (15-7-1) are the third place team from District 15-4A. The Jacksonville-Henderson winner will face either Paris or Bullard in the area round early next week.
