Fightin' Maidens defeat Lady Dragons for seventh-straight victory

NACOGDOCHES – The Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team wrapped up the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule on Tuesday by easing past Nacogdoches, 48-31.
Jacksonville (14-5) played well defensively and held the Lady Dragons (10-8) to single digits in each of the first three quarters of play.
The Maidens led 37-15 at halftime and owned a 38-21 advantage heading into the fourth period.
Chaznil Scott and Moquesha Robertson tossed in nine points apiece for Jacksonville and Kaylee Boyd dropped in eight.
Kiah Cox came away with five points and Andrea Donnell had four.
Nacogdoches' Kourtni Moore led all players with 12 points.
Following the holiday break, Jacksonville will return to the court at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 by taking on the Irving Lady Tigers in the Dallas Coca-Cola Classic, which is scheduled to run through Dec. 30.
