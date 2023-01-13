Fightin' Maidens runaway from Bullard in second half

BULLARD – Jacksonville outscored Bullard 33-12 in the second half and the Fightin’ Maidens went on to defeat the Lady Panthers, 56-30, at Panther Gymnasium on Friday night.
Jacksonville moved to 21-6, 2-1 in District 18-4A, while Bullard slipped to 11-10, 0-3.
Leading by just three points, 22-18 at halftime, the Maidens relied on its defense in the third quarter when the visitors held Bullard to just three points.
Up 32-21, the Maidens exploded for 24 points in the fourth quarter to win going away.
Jacksonville used a balanced scoring attack, as the have done on multiple occasions this season, in securing the victory
Trunijah Butler’s 11 points led the Maidens, Que Que Robertson tossed in nine while Kiah Cox and Tia Fuller added eight apiece.
Robertson and Fuller scored the first-two baskets of the final half to set the tone for Jacksonville.
The Maidens led the entire game, except for one point in the first stanza that the Lady Panthers moved to a 10-9 lead following a Jayden Welch trey that came at the 2:49 mark.
Welch led Bullard in scoring by putting in 11 and Tre’Anah Coppock finished with nine.
Both teams will continue league play on Tuesday. Jacksonville is scheduled to entertain Palestine while Bullard plays host to Madisonville. Both games are set to get under way at 6:15 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Jacksonville 45, Bullard 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.