First game of Region XIV tourney is in the books

Bossier Parish (La.) Community College rallied from a four-point deficit at halftime to defeat Angelina College, 65-59, in Game 1 of the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament (men's division) on Tuesday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The five-day event is being hosted by Jacksonville College.
The Cavaliers (16-13) will advance to take on top-seeded Kilgore College at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Rangers have a first round bye.
Jaeden Marshall finished with 17 points for the Cavs.
Angelina's Quandre Bullock led all players with 19 points — he also pulled down nine rebounds.
Angelina ends the season with a 13-16 record.
