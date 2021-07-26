FIRST LOOK-District 7-4A-II: Despite rebuilding year, Bullard expected to make playoffs

Bullard football fans don't fret – even though the Panthers return just five starters and 10 letterman from last season — Bullard is expected to be included in the post-season mix this season, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.
Panther head coach Scott Callaway and staff may need the patience of Job this year, with only five starters returning from a 6-5 bi-district finalist squad of a year ago.
Quarterback Blake Blain (6-1, 185 lbs.) is ready to pilot the Panther offense for one-final season.
Guys like Kade Verden (6'-2”, 275lbs.), Wyatt McCullough (5'-9”, 200 lbs.) and Kain Williams (5'-11', 260 lbs.), as well as other returnees, will give the Panthers plenty of experience and size on both lines.
Several newcomers will be called upon to fill voids in the skilled positions.
Bullard will be looking to extend its playoff streak to four years this season. That fete has been accomplished only once in school history, from 1990-93.
Van has been pegged as the team most likely to win the conference championship, with Mexia and Canton projected to finish in front of Bullard, who checked in in fourth place.
Brownsboro's Bears were selected fifth.
Van finished 7-5 in 2020 and was an area finalist. The Vandals are loaded with experience this season, with 12 starters and 21 lettermen back, including quarterback Jackson Rainey, who Texas Football has named as its Preseason Offensive Most Valuable Player. Rainey there for over 2,100 yards last season and made 20 touchdown passes.
Another area finalist from a year ago, Mexia, has a new coach in Brady Bond, who will have to cope with losing 23 men to graduation — the always speedy Black Cats have just seven starters back.
Improvement is expected in Canton with the return of a dozen starters. In 2020 the Eagles posted a 3-7 record in route to a bi-district playoff appearance.
Brownsboro will be looking to build off of a 1-9 campaign under new coach Lance Cannot.
The Bears' strength will be found along the offensive and defensive lines.
Question marks in several of the skilled positions must be deciphered during fall camp.
