FIRST LOOK-District 9-5A-II: Not much is expected from Tribe

The Jacksonville Indians will have the opportunity to exceed the expectations of some folks this season.
Coming off of a 1-9 season a year ago, Jacksonville has been picked to finish at the bottom of the District 9-5A-II standings by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, which is now on sale at East Texas merchants such as Walmart, Super 1 and Brookshires.
The projected playoff representatives from the circuit are Texarkana Texas High, Longview Pine Tree, Whitehouse and Marshall.
Nacogdoches has been picked to come in fifth place, followed by Mount Pleasant, Hallsville and Jacksonville.
“I think Texas High, Whitehouse and Marshall bring a lot of consistency to the table,” Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “Year in, year out, those are the three that always seem to be playoff teams.
“Pine Tree lost a lot of kids to graduation, so there are some questions there. Nacogdoches and Mt. Pleasant just seem to be getting better and better each year.”
Texas High returns 29 lettermen off of last year's Area finalist squad, so it is easy to see whey the Tigers are the preseason favorites.
Pine Tree posted a 9-2-1 record in 2020, but the loss of 29 lettermen coupled with the fact that the Bucs having no starters returning on the offensive side, should certainly be a challenge that Pine Tree must overcome to be included in the playoff chase this year.
Whitehouse has a new coach in Kyle Westerberg, after Marcus Gold moved took over at Wylie East, but the Wildcats bring back 23 lettermen, so Westerberg and company should have some pieces — especially when it comes to the skilled positions — to work with.
The biggest question marks in Wildcat land seem to be a number of holes to fill both on the offensive and defensive lines.
Marshall is coming off of an uncharacteristic 5-5, 3-4 in district, campaign in 2020.
With only eight starters back, there are definitely some question marks heading into the new season, but look for the Mavericks to be hungry this year as the club makes a push to return to the playoff picture.
The Dragons from Nacogdoches will be looking to return to the post season after going 5-5, 4-3 last year.
Head coach Darren Alleman's bunch have 20 returnees, so there is a good nucleus to work with.
Nacogdoches will have to have players to step up to fill three openings on the offensive line and three in the defensive secondary.
The Dragons scored an average of 17 points a game last fall, which was their lowest offensive output in nine years. If improvement isn't made in that area, the Dragons could find themselves out of the playoff hunt this time around.
Mt. Pleasant lost just 10 men off of a 4-6, 2-5 in district, outfit from a year ago. With all the experience that is returning, plus the fact that the Tigers will have the services of some of the kids off of its six-win junior varsity team last year, one could certainly make a case for the Tigers to be included in the playoff scene.
Hallsville was already reeling — the Bobcats were winless, 0-9, last year — before former head coach Tommy Allison bolted for a coordinators job at Waco Midway in late June.
The Bobcats could be hard pressed to make significant strides in improving this year for that reason.
Jacksonville has six men returning on each side, but will have an totally new backfield this year.
Ryan McCown, a junior, is expected to take over at quarterback, with senior Tony Penson serving as backup when fall camp opens on Aug. 9.
Senior Isaiah Mallard has been moved from the defensive secondary to the feature back spot, with move-ins Derreion Hinton and Eddie Davis expected to man the fullback spot.
Hinton, who is from Jacksonville, played at Brook Hill last year, and Davis comes to town from Class 2A Cushing, where he rushed for over 700 yards.
Leading the Tribe receiving corp will be Devin McCuin, a junior, who already has NCAA Division I offers form TCU and Texas San Antonio.
“There are a lot of teams that are pretty even, in my estimation, outside of the top two or three,” Coleman said. “A lot of it will boil down to who can execute the best, and who can stay healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.