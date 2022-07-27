First Tee of Greater Tyler to meet at Cherokee Ranch on Sat.

First Tee of Greater Tyler will conduct an informational meeting at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.

Light appetizers and cocktails will be served.

Those attending will have an opportunity to enter a drawing for a Stealth driver.

For more information contact Starlia — starlia@firstteegt.org — or by phoning (903) 705-7281.

According to its website, First Tee's mission is to empower kids and teens through the game of golf.

