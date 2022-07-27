First Tee of Greater Tyler to meet at Cherokee Ranch on Sat.

First Tee of Greater Tyler will conduct an informational meeting at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Light appetizers and cocktails will be served.
Those attending will have an opportunity to enter a drawing for a Stealth driver.
For more information contact Starlia — starlia@firstteegt.org — or by phoning (903) 705-7281.
According to its website, First Tee's mission is to empower kids and teens through the game of golf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.