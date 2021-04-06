Fishing tourney to benefit JISD Educational Foundation set for June 5

A fishing tournament will take place on Lake Jacksonville on June 5, with the proceeds going to the Jacksonville Education Foundation to benefit the staff and students of JISD.
The tourney will get under way at 6 a.m. and end at noon.
The registration fee is $150 per two-man team.Those signing up by May 1 will receive a $25 discount.
Grand prize will be $1,500, with many other prizes, awards and gift cards scheduled to be distributed.
To register for the tourney, or for more information, please email Stephanie@jisdfoundation.org.
