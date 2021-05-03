Five area baseball teams to open playoffs this week

High school baseball fans will have an assortment of games involving area teams to choose from later this week when Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Alto and Brook Hill are scheduled to begin their respective post season campaigns.
Brook Hill's Guard will lead off by hosting Houston-The Emory Weiner School in a TAPPS, Class 5A Area game that will take place at Brook Hill on Tuesday (time to be announced).
The Jaguars beat Frisco Liberty Christian, 7-2, to earn the date against the Guard, who had a first round bye as a reward for winning its district crown.
The University Interscholastic League teams will all be involved in bi-district play this week.
Rusk (20-7), the District 17-4A champions, will face the Pirates from Waco LaVega (9-9), the fourth place outfit out of District 18-4A, in a best-of 3 Class 4A, Region III series that is set to get under way at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
If a third tilt is needed, it will get started at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
All games will be played at Buffalo High School.
Bullard (22-6) will be playing North Lamar (8-22-1) in a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region II series.
Games 1 and 2 will be played beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday at Sulphur Springs High School. If a Game 3 is needed, it will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Sulphur Springs.
Bullard won the District 16-4A title and North Lamar came in fourth place in District 15-4A.
Troup (17-9), the fourth place representative out of District 16-3A, will take on the New Diana Eagles (15-10-2), the District 15-3A champs, in a best-of-3 Class 3A, Region II series.
The series will be played at LeTourneau University in Longview. Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday evening. Game 2 will get under way at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and should a third game be necessary, it will be played about 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
The District 22-2A winners from Alto (19-6) have drawn Normangee (8-9), the fourth place club from District 21-2A, as its bi-district foe.
The Class 2A, Region III, best-of-3 series opener is set for 4 p.m. on Friday at Madisonville. Game 2 will take place 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
If a third game is required, it will be played at noon on Saturday at Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.