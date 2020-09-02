Five coaches with Jacksonville roots lead teams to victories

WHITNEY KEELING

Opening Night of the 2020 high school football season proved to be a good evening for five head coaches that have been affiliated with Jacksonville High School in the past.

Chris Tabor, an ex-Tribe head coach continues to have success as the boss man at LaVernia High School, near San Antonio. Taber led LaVernia to a 55-21 drubbing over Cuero last week.

Former Indian assistant coach Thomas Sitton piloted the Rusk Eagles to a 42-14 decision over Fairfield in his first game as the leader of the Red and Black.

Meanwhile, Jason Holman, a 1990 Jacksonville High graduate, directed Tatum to a dramatic 63-62 decision over Center on Friday night.

Davin Nelson, who once worked as a Jacksonville assistant coach during Taber's tour of duty, led his Daingerfield Tigers to a 16-6 victory over Atlanta.

Waskom's Wildcats clawed Garrison's Bulldogs, to the tune of 47-6. Whitney Keeling, Waskom's mentor, served as an assistant coach at Jacksonville in the late 90s.

Keep up the good work men.

