Five Jacksonville youth earn medals at JTA Tomato Fest Jr. Gran Prix tennis tourney

Another successful Jacksonville Tennis Association Tomato Fest Junior Gran Prix Tennis Tournament took place Saturday, with four locals coming away with medals in the field of 40.
In the Boys 18 and under segment an all-Jacksonville finals took place with Windom Hamilton defeating Dylan Dosser.
Lilian Zavalla finished second to Sydney Spain of Whitehouse in the Girls 14U division.
Jacksonville's Chila Achinivu claimed the Consolation Bracket title.
n the Boys 12U, Daylin Mares gave Jacksonville its second consolation crown.
Bullard youth also represented well. Rollins Campbell won first place in the Co-Ed 10U segment and Matthew Looney was the consolation winner in Boys 18U.
Other divisional winners included Harper Marjason (Longview) in the Girls 12U, Simpa Salami (Longview) in the Boys 12U and Ace Witt (Longview) in Boys 14U.
The junior players earned points in the East Texas USPTA Gran Prix circuit, which will be used in qualifying for the state championship in September.
In the Boys 12U, Daylin Mares gave Jacksonville its second consolation crown.
Bullard youth also represented well. Rollins Campbell won first place in the Co-Ed 10U segment and Matthew Looney was the consolation winner in Boys 18U.
Other divisional winners included Harper Marjason (Longview) in the Girls 12U, Simpa Salami (Longview) in the Boys 12U and Ace Witt (Longview) in Boys 14U.
The junior players earned points in the East Texas USPTA Gran Prix circuit, which will be used in qualifying for the state championship in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.