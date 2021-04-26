Five members of Brook Hill track and field team advance to state

ARGYLE — Five student-athletes from The Brook Hill School punched their respective tickets to state by excelling in six events at the TAPPS Class 5A North Regional Championship, which was hosted by Argyle-Liberty Christian School late last week.
Freshman Caley Hall qualified in two events, the 300 Meter Hurdles and the 100 Meter Hurdles.
At regionals Fitzgerald won first place in the 300 Meter Hurdles, stopping the timer on 48.95, while finishing as the runner-up in the 100 Meter Hurdles (16.89).
Sam Hall, a junior, gave Brook Hill its second gold medal by coming in first place in Pole Vault. Hall's winning mark was 11'-6”.
In Shot Put, Isaiah Obaseki landed a throw of 45'-7.75” to win the silver medal. Obaseki is a senior.
Freshman Anna Hall cleared 7'-0” to take fourth place in the girl's division of Pole Vault.
Joseph Johnson will also be traveling to the TAPPS Class 5A State Championships in Waco later this week. Johnson cleared 5'-06” and ended up in fourth place in High Jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.