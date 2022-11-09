Five members of Lady Tiger volleyball team earn Academic All-State status

TROUP - The Texas Army National Guard and the Texas High School Coaches Association have named five members of the Troup High School volleyball squad to is Academic All-State team.
Sarah Neel garnered First Team accolades, Morgan Parrish and Tara Wells were included on the Second Team roll while Jaycee Eastman and Karsyn Williamson were Honorable Mention choices.
To be considered for the Academic All-State team a student-athlete must be in good standing at his/her school, be of good moral character and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above in courses completed in grades 9-11 and for any courses completed in grade 12.
