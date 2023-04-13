Five members of Troup tennis team lauded for their academic performance

Five members of the Troup High School tennis team have earned Texas High School Coaches Association/Texas Army National Guard Academic All-State honors.
Korbin Dempsey was a member of the Elite Team, which is the highest level of recognition.
Danielle Puckett came away with Second Team honors.
Earning a spot on the Honorable Mention Team were Jacob Polihrom, Skylar Phillips and Samantha Oller.
The award recognizes high school athletes who excel in GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT test scores.
Student athletes are grouped into Elite, First and Second Team categories, as well as Honorable Mention.
To be nominated one must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team and be of good moral character.
Students must have a GPA of at least 92 to be eligible.
