Five tied for first after opening round of Texas State Open

TYLER, TX – Scott Fawcett (a) of Frisco, TX, Matthew Sparks of Owasso, OK, Frederick Wedel of The Woodlands, TX, Cyril Bouniol of Willow Park, TX and Zach James of Sherman, TX are tied for the lead at the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open at 6-under-par after 18 holes of competition at the Cascades Country Club.
The grouping of five lead by one stroke over another four players and a tightly bunched leaderboard in which 47 players are within five shots of the lead.
“I did everything pretty good. I drove it good, hit my irons good, I think I only missed one green, putted nicely so it was really just a pretty solid and simple 64”, Fawcett stated. “I try not to have any expectations. I just turned 50 earlier this month so I’ve been working hard for a few months trying to get my game back in shape”.
Wedel was confident in round one. “I just got off to a hot start. I made a four-footer for birdie on the first and then a 15-footer on the 3rd, a 10-footer on the 4th and a 40-footer for eagle on six enroute to a 5-under par 30 on the front nine. I just kind of cruised the rest of the way… pretty stress free and it was a good day”.
Bullard's Blake Elliott carded a 2-under 68 to end the day tied for 23rd place.
For Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo had a rough day on the links and finished with a 4-over-par 74, which put him at T115 after 18 holes.
