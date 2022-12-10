Football: 15 young men from 4 schools earn All-Academic All-State lauds

Fifteen young men representing Alto High School, Jacksonville High School, Rusk High School and Troup High School have earned All-Academic All-State recognition.
The accolades were announced by the Texas High School Coaches Association, along with the Texas Army National Guard.
The awards were based on grade point average, class rank and ACT/SAT scores.
To be considered for recognition a student had to have at least a 92 GPA, covering all classes in grades 9-11, as well as any courses completed in grade 12.
In addition, those considered had to be a senior athlete, student trainer or manager, and be in good standing and exhibit good moral character.
The highest achievers received Elite Team recognition, followed by First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention.
Alto's Jackson Duplichain and Grady Ault of Jacksonville were named to the First Team.
Second Team honors went to Mason Holmes from Alto; Kentrell Ferguson and Devin McCuin of Jacksonville; Jeren Driver and Aiden McCown of Rusk; and Darren Parrish (student manager) of Troup.
Alto was represented on the Honorable Mention list by Clayton Gresham and Landon Cook.
Other Honorable Mention selections included Jonathan Johnson, Jr., Harrison Blaylock, Kaden Franklin and Ryan McCown from Jacksonville and Tarrant Sunday out of Rusk.
