Football: Alto-product Castillo earns All-Conference at Bethany (Kan.)

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Former Alto Yellowjacket Josh Castillo was one of seven members of the Bethany (Kan.) College football team that have earned All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference status.

Castillo, who recently wrapped up his freshman year at the Christian liberal arts college, is a 6'-2”, 326-pound offensive lineman.

Castillo, who was coached by Ricky Meeks at Alto, was an honorable mention selection.

The Swedes played a limited number of games in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and posted a 1-4 record.

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA) is home to 13 schools that are located in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

 

