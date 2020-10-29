Football: Alto to add a home game on Nov. 5

The Alto Yellowjackets have announced the addition of a game that will bring them to a total of 10 regular-season contest.
The Yellowjackets will host the Ore City Rebels at 7 p.m. on Thur., Nov. 5 at Cam'Ron Matthews Field Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Alto, who is in the midst of a rebuilding year, is 0-8 going into this week's final district game at Groveton.
The Rebels, who are out of playoff contention in District 11-3A-II, are 2-6 overall and will end their district season by visiting New Diana on Friday night.
