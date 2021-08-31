Football: Brook Hill picks up a game against Spring Hill

Brook Hill wasn't without an opponent for Friday night for long.
According to the Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Matt Stepp) Twitter account, the Guard will be visiting Longview Spring Hill on Friday night.
Brook Hill's original opponent for this week, Garrison, was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols, as the Garrison Independent School District is closed for the remainder of the week.
Brook Hill is 1-0 after racking Wills Point, 26-3 on Friday.
At the same time, Spring Hill came up short, 34-27, against Sabine.
