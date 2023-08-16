Football: Early look at Jacksonville's Week 1 foe, Sulphur Springs

Although the Jacksonville Indians have one more scrimmage left on the docket – 6:45 p.m., Thursday, at Bullard – it’s not too early to be thinking about the Tribe’s opening night opponent, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
Jacksonville will lift the curtain on the 2023 campaign at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 by entertaining the Wildcats from Hopkins County.
Sulphur Springs, who will be hosting Wills Point in its last friendly later this week, trekked to Lindale for its first dress rehearsal late last week and the Wildcats were able to come from behind to earn a 28-21 victory.
Lindale, who is ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, Division I, according to Texas Football’s preseason poll, led 14-7 at one point.
Wildcat quarterback Brady Driver hooked up with wide out Skyler Lewis for two of the Sulphur Springs touchdowns.
Driver and Lewis posted solid numbers last season when Driver threw for 1,337 yards in just eight games. He also tossed 17 touchdowns during that span.
Lewis caught seven touchdown passes a year ago and finished the year with 570 receiving yards.
Jacksonville scrimmage Kaufman last week, a team that is predicted to finish in third place in District 8-4A-I, behind Anna and Sulphur Springs. Each team scored two touchdowns during the live quarters.
Much the same way Driver and Lewis put on a show, Jacksonville quarterback Brady McCown and wideout Jermaine Taylor were able to perform in a similar manner.
McCown is in his first year as varsity starter and Taylor, who has offers from Texas San Antonio, Tarleton and Lamar, is the Tribe’s premier receiver.
Taylor caught seven touchdown passes in 2022 and had slightly more than 500 receiving yards.
Factor in the Indians’ new up-tempo offense; something that they did not have in their arsenal when they played Sulphur Springs to open the 2022 season, fans could be in store for a real barn burner.
