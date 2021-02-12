Football: Former Alto standout Hackett leads UMHB in tackles

Former Alto High School football standout Mikkah Hackett started off his senior season at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bang last Saturday.
The 6'-1”, 225-pound linebacker led the Crusaders in tackles (10) in UMHB's 41-0 American Southwest Conference (NCAA, Division III) win over Belhaven University.
That game was played in Jackson, Miss.
Hackett had five solo stops and five assisted tackles, in addition to making a tackle for loss and a pass break up.
UMBH will return to action at 12 noon on Feb. 20 when Louisiana College comes to Belton.
Hackett is the son of Althea and Michael Hackett.
