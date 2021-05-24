Football: Former Indian McDowell receives SWJCFC award

TYLER — Former Jacksonville High School standout Josh McDowell has been named to the All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference team as an honorable mention selection.
McDowell, a 6'-2', 226-pound tight end, wrapped up his time as a Tyler Junior College Apache earlier this spring.
He had 18 catches for 130 yards this season and averaged 4.5 yards a catch. McDowell scored two touchdowns for the Apaches, who finished with a 3-5, 2-5 in SWJCFC play, record.
