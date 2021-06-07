Football: Former Rusk standout McGowan named MVP of FCA All-Star game

TYLER — Joseph McGowan, who graduated from Rusk High School late last month, put on a show in his final football game as a prepster.
McGowan, who has signed with Texas Southern University (NCAA, Division I), was named as the Most Valuable Player in the 10th Annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Bowl, which took place at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium on Saturday evening.
McGowan had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns (17 and 13 yards, respectively). He caught a touchdown pass that pulled his Red team to within a point of the Blue squad, 21-20, and then made an acrobatic catch in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt that gave the Red unit an exciting 22-21 victory.
NOTES: Cooper Calloway from Bullard High School received the Heart of a Champion award for the Red team...Tyler Legacy's Jack Janis won the accolade for the Blue squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.