Football: Garrett Blaylock signs with Bethany (Kan.) College

Rusk offensive guard Garrett Blaylock has proven that hard work, dedication and having a “never give up” mindset can pay dividends for a student-athlete.
Blaylock will have an opportunity to play on Saturdays, after signing with Bethany (Kan.) College (NAIA).
Blaylock incurred more than his share of injuries during his high school playing days at Rusk. Nevertheless, he continued to fight and to work his way back through rehab while encouraging his teammates, week in, week out.
Blaylock served as team captain last season, even though injuries sidelined him for the bulk of the season.
In 2018 he was named to the District 7-4A-II All-District team as a first team pick.
Bethany College, located in Lindsborg, Kansas finished 4-6 last year, but ended the year on a high not by winning three of their last four games.
