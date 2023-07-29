Football in July, Schoolboys set to open fall practice Monday

High school football fall practices are scheduled to get underway Monday, the first day that teams are allowed to workout according to University Interscholastic League rules.
A little more than half of the teams will take to the field early Monday morning, including the Jacksonville Fightin’ Indians, who plan on invading their Happy Valley training grounds beginning at 7 a.m.
Other schools will start workouts around 5 p.m.
The advance weather forecasts for Cherokee County indicate that temperatures will top out in the triple digits each day, with only a slim chance of rain; hence the heat will be a concern for coaches and athletic trainers alike.
The best advice some of the area trainers have offered up concerning preparing for the scorching temperatures are as follows: players should get acclimated to the outdoors prior to reporting for practices, student-athletes are advised to drink plenty of water in the days leading up to practice and each day afterwards, in accordance with what the individual athletic trainers recommend at each school, eat healthy and get plenty of sleep.
Teams will practice in t-shirts and shorts (no pads) for the first several practices before stepping workouts up with pads on Friday.
Most schools have two scrimmages scheduled before opening the regular season on Aug. 25.
The first dress rehearsals will take place on Thursday, August 11.
The season openers will find Jacksonville hosting Sulphur Springs, Rusk entertaining Fairfield, Bullard at home against Mabank, Troup traveling to White Oak, Brook Hill at Grapevine Faith Christian and Alto journeying to Shelbyville.
Bullard has a new head coach this season in Colt Bradford.
Three schools, Jacksonville (Jason Holman), Troup (Sam Wells) and Alto (Brock Grigsby) have coaches who will be starting their second season.
Thomas Sitton will be beginning his fourth season at the helm of the Rusk program while Brook Hill’s Scott Ryle will be in his eighth year as the Guard’s mentor.
