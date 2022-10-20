Football: Indians have open date on Fri.; to host Lindale on Oct. 28

The Historic Tomato Bowl will be a quiet place on Friday night due to the Jacksonville High School football team having its bye week.
The Indians (2-6, 1-2) will return home on Oct. 28 to take on Lindale. The Eagles (4-4, 2-2) host Palestine (3-3, 1-2) on Friday. Palestine outlasted Jacksonville, 55-52, last week at Wildcat Stadium.
In other District 9-4A-I games that are set to be played on Friday, Kilgore (6-2, 4-0) will be in Athens to take on the 2-5, 0-3 Hornets and Chapel Hill (5-2, 3-0) will travel to Henderson (1-6, 1-2).
The annual Senior Night festivities will also take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. Jacksonville will be celebrating the contributions of some 100 seniors — members of the Jacksonville High football team, the Fightin' Indian Band, Cherokee Charmers, cheerleaders and twirlers.
Twenty-six members of the Fightin' Indian football team will be playing in their last game at the Tomato Bowl on Oct. 28.
